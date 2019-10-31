Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Scores of lawyers under the aegis of Nigerian Bar Association, Ota Branch, Ogun State, on Thursday morning abandoned the courtrooms to protest over the failed roads in the state.The peaceful protest was led by the branch chairman, Isaac Ogbah.Ogbah said all roads in the state were impassable, causing hardship for them and residents of the state.He said, “There is no good road in Ogun State. All the roads have failed. The lawyers and judges don’t get to courts on time due to the condition of these roads. The residents too are suffering.“We are giving the Federal Government 14 days to make a specific statement on these roads. After 14 days if we don’t hear from them, we shall move to the next phase.”Details later.