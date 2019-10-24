 Lagos APC celebrates patching of a section of Oshodi-Apapa road | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Lagos APC celebrates patching of a section of Oshodi-Apapa road

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos state is celebrating the patching of a section of Oshodi-Apapa expressway by the state government.

The ruling party in the state announced via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, that officials of the Lagos state public works (LSPWC) carried out “palliative patching” on the road to fix it.

This is coming after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, declared a state of emergency on deplorable roads in the state.

“Before and After images of a section of Apapa Oshodi Express Way. The @LSPWC_official was on site today to carry out palliative patchings. #FixingLagosRoads,” the tweet read.

In reaction, Nigerians on Twitter say the palliative measure will last for only a week or two.

A twitter user, @LanCebank, described the announcement as the “height of shamelessness”, saying the patching made little or no difference on the road.

“This is the height of “shamelessness” if there is any word like that?what’s the difference btw both pictures? Just broken stones mixed with sand poured on a damaged portion is what you are celebrating? Shame on you,” it read.

Another user said the announcement is “an insult to our collective intelligence”.










Latest Nigerian News
