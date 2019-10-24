The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos state is celebrating the patching of a section of Oshodi-Apapa expressway by the state government.
The ruling party in the state announced via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, that officials of the Lagos state public works (LSPWC) carried out “palliative patching” on the road to fix it.
This is coming after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, declared a state of emergency on deplorable roads in the state.
“Before and After images of a section of Apapa Oshodi Express Way. The @LSPWC_official was on site today to carry out palliative patchings. #FixingLagosRoads,” the tweet read.
Before and After images of a section of Apapa Oshodi Express Way. The @LSPWC_official was on site today to carry out palliative patchings. #FixingLagosRoads pic.twitter.com/rbtLIpWfar— APC Lagos State (@apc_lagos) October 23, 2019
In reaction, Nigerians on Twitter say the palliative measure will last for only a week or two.
A twitter user, @LanCebank, described the announcement as the “height of shamelessness”, saying the patching made little or no difference on the road.
“This is the height of “shamelessness” if there is any word like that?what’s the difference btw both pictures? Just broken stones mixed with sand poured on a damaged portion is what you are celebrating? Shame on you,” it read.
This is the height of "shamelessness" if there is any word like that?what's the difference btw both pictures? Just broken stones mixed with sand poured on a damaged portion is what you are celebrating? Shame on you.— LanCe (@LanCebank) October 24, 2019
That "patch" would not survive more than 3 rainfalls.— Paulette Egondi (@Ego_Ok4) October 24, 2019
People, this is not something to laugh about. This is an insult to our collective intelligence@AdeoyeLukad @bodmas95 @kunlenzo @xj_clo @hassanm04423586 @LanCebank @whozurdaddy_ @Ego_Ok4 @Siphonstar @olayinkaonas @deormayoks@Ajiboladedolapo @TheOnlyDemigod @sakwaofkigali— Rotus (@Rotankwot) October 24, 2019
And you are very proud to tweet this???— Lukky (@AdeoyeLukad) October 24, 2019
Wow!!!
What sort of road repair is this?This must be a joke,this wont last a week.— olayinka (@olayinkaonas) October 24, 2019
Wait! The picture on the right is the after? You people have completely gone mad. @instablog9ja— Bola Bakare (@Ajiboladedolapo) October 24, 2019
I and my junior bro will patch better for 5k, how much was this? 5million?— King | Tush (@Tushkido) October 24, 2019
Next time try using saw dust since it is palliative patching. Nonsense!— Alade (@frisky2good) October 24, 2019
So as you people cemented it, you believe we’ve moved forward— Scientist Wany™🔬🌟💕 (@wakapass_98) October 24, 2019
So as you people cemented it, you believe we’ve moved forward— Scientist Wany™🔬🌟💕 (@wakapass_98) October 24, 2019
Commendable! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Now, we must make sure nobody mistakenly pours water on these new patchings..... Eyin werey.— Dammy (@CallHimDammy) October 24, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.