The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos state is celebrating the patching of a section of Oshodi-Apapa expressway by the state government.





The ruling party in the state announced via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, that officials of the Lagos state public works (LSPWC) carried out “palliative patching” on the road to fix it.





This is coming after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, declared a state of emergency on deplorable roads in the state.







“Before and After images of a section of Apapa Oshodi Express Way. The @LSPWC_official was on site today to carry out palliative patchings. #FixingLagosRoads,” the tweet read.





In reaction, Nigerians on Twitter say the palliative measure will last for only a week or two.





A twitter user, @LanCebank, described the announcement as the “height of shamelessness”, saying the patching made little or no difference on the road.





“This is the height of “shamelessness” if there is any word like that?what’s the difference btw both pictures? Just broken stones mixed with sand poured on a damaged portion is what you are celebrating? Shame on you,” it read.





Another user said the announcement is “an insult to our collective intelligence”.

This is the height of "shamelessness" if there is any word like that?what's the difference btw both pictures? Just broken stones mixed with sand poured on a damaged portion is what you are celebrating? Shame on you. — LanCe (@LanCebank) October 24, 2019

That "patch" would not survive more than 3 rainfalls. — Paulette Egondi (@Ego_Ok4) October 24, 2019

And you are very proud to tweet this???

Wow!!! — Lukky (@AdeoyeLukad) October 24, 2019

What sort of road repair is this?This must be a joke,this wont last a week. — olayinka (@olayinkaonas) October 24, 2019

Wait! The picture on the right is the after? You people have completely gone mad. @instablog9ja October 24, 2019

I and my junior bro will patch better for 5k, how much was this? 5million? — King | Tush (@Tushkido) October 24, 2019

Next time try using saw dust since it is palliative patching. Nonsense! — Alade (@frisky2good) October 24, 2019

So as you people cemented it, you believe we’ve moved forward — Scientist Wany™🔬🌟💕 (@wakapass_98) October 24, 2019

Commendable! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Now, we must make sure nobody mistakenly pours water on these new patchings..... Eyin werey. — Dammy (@CallHimDammy) October 24, 2019

