

A Nigerian lady took to Instagram to share a video of a 'corporate' thief who reportedly stole goods worth N1.6m from a shop she oversees. A Nigerian lady took to Instagram to share a video of a 'corporate' thief who reportedly stole goods worth N1.6m from a shop she oversees.





The man was spotted in the CCTV footage she shared stealing the goods when she turned away to prepare his order. @cathrineapeh said she told the man to drop the goods he stole after she caught him red-handed in the act, which he did before walking out of the shop.





She wrote;



Cooperate Thief D criminal dat came to our shop today...I cut him and ask him to quietly drop it and he did....God i give u all d praise for giving me d wisdom to approach him at dt moment i notice something is missing... dis man is a thief,if u r into business pls shine ur eyes 'i pray God continue to protect us all..wht he stole is worth $4500 abt 1,600,000 .... Am so Hppy Guys,Tnk God For D Wisdom

Watch video she shared: