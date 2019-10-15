L-R: Group Marketing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC) , Mr Emmanuel Agu; Head, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Lagos Office, Mrs Susie Onwuka; Managing Director TLCC, Mr. Chinedum Okereke ; and Group Portfolio Marketing Manager TLCC , Mr Onyeka Okoliat the media launch of La Casera Refresh and Connect Promo in Lagos.





Flagging off the consumer promotion at the well-attended event, the Managing Director of The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr. Chinedum Okereke, in his keynote address explained that the La Casera Refresh and Connect consumer promo is an expression of appreciation to consumers who have remained loyal and committed to the brand over the years.



According to Okereke he said “we are in business because our teeming consumers have chosen to remain loyal and committed to our brand, the La Casera apple drink, which has been in the market for almost two decades.



Consumer loyalty is a prerequisite for success in the highly competitive CSD segment in Nigeria, and one of the ways to appreciate that loyalty is by giving back to the consumers in a creative and exciting way.”



He stressed further that the Refresh and Connect promo was based on deep insight which reveals that the average Nigerian relish staying refreshed and connected to love ones, hence the promo idea.



While explaining the idea behind the consumer promotion, the Group Marketing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC) , Mr Emmanuel Aguexpressed optimism at the excitement the promo will generate among consumers across the country.



He said “with the La Casera Refresh and Connect Consumer promo, the brand is set to further connect with consumers by encouraging them to partake in the promo and win big.Various prizes to be won include Smart TVs, Smart Watches, Laptops, Mobile phones, Bluetooth Headsets, La Casera products and airtime worth millions of naira are all up for grabs

He stated that the promo crowns for the La Casera Apple Drink have been specifically designed and come in Yellow as against the regular Blue colour. Consumers should purchase La Casera promotional bottles in 35cL, 50cL or 60cL with a yellow cover to participate in the promo.





Speaking on the mechanics of the promo, the Group Portfolio Marketing Manager, The La Casera Company (TLCC) , Mr Onyeka Okoli, said, "Consumers are required to look under the bottle cap and text the 8 digit unique code under the cap via SMS to 20055 or via WhatsApp to 09034509330 to win airtime and also qualify to participate in the monthly draws to win other fantastic prizes. He reiterated that consumers who participate up to 10 times each month will qualify and be entered into the Monthly Grand Draw where various prizes will be won. 6 Grand Draws would be held throughout the duration of promo at different locations.









The promo which will run from 1st of October to the 31st of December 2019 is an avenue for every consumer to enjoy a refreshing bottle of La Casera Apple drink with natural apple taste and also win big.