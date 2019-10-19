



The panel that investigated the allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba in its report presented before the House of Assembly on Friday revealed that the complainant failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt its allegation against the respondent, who is the former Deputy Governor.





Recall that the embattled former deputy governor was removed from office shortly after the Kogi State House of Assembly received the report of John Baiyeshea led panel.





Addressing newsmen after the impeachment, Majority Leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdullahi (APC-Ajaokuta), said the House received the report and acted accordingly following due process.





Abdullahi said that the House met, sat and deliberated on the recommendations of the panel to arrive at the conclusion, adding that with the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, justice had been served.





But it was, however, exclusively gathered from the 33 page report, all the allegations according to the panel report against Achuba were not proven.





The report concluded that,” In line with Section 188(8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) quoted herein before, we hereby report to the Kogi State

House of Assembly that the allegations contained in the Notice of Allegations admitted in evidence by this Panel as Exhibit C7 have NOT BEEN PROVED”.





His lead counsel, Okutekpa, SAN had appear on Africa Independent Television, AIT, on Friday night saying that the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly impeaching Elder Achuba was contrary to the recommendations of the panel.





Attached is the complete report:





