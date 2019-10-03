



The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of six students and one teacher of The Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.





In a statement issued on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan said, “The Kaduna State Government condemns this as a despicable action, a most unfortunate intrusion of crime into the life of young students and the staff teaching them.





”Governor Nasir El-Rufai has despatched a government delegation to sympathies with the school community and assure them that security agencies are working to rescue the abducted persons.





“The state government delegation was led by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs. Accompanied by security agencies, the commissioner spoke to parents and staff of the school and assured them that every effort will exerted to free the abductees and punish this brazen crime.

“The school management and the parents of the students will be given updates as appropriate,” he said

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday