Some gunmen have reportedly attacked the Government Technical Secondary School, Mararaban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, abducting the principal of the school.This is coming barely a week after the abduction of six female pupils and two staff members of the Engravers College, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.Although the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.Reports state that the gunmen numbering over twenty stormed the Government Technical School at about 12 midnight on Thursday, and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the students and teachers.The sound of the gunshots was said to have woken up the students and staff from sleep, who scampered for safety with many running out of the premises, while the gunmen later took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination.