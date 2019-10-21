 JUST IN: Court partially reviews Sowore’s bail condition | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A federal high court in Abuja has reviewed conditions of the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow protest.



At the court on Monday, Ijeoma Ojukwu, the trial judge, set aside the previous order on Sowore’s surety depositing N50m.

She ruled that one of Sowore’s surety could deposit N30 million.

More to follow…



