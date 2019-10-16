Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed five bills passed by the 8th National Assembly into law, Mr Umar Yakubu, his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) has said.Yakubu who made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the Acts were to ensure good governance in the country.The bills include the Obafemi Awolowo University Transitional Amendment Act, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi Amendment Act, the University of Maiduguri Amendment Act, the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act and the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology Establishment Act.He said that the University Acts specified minimum qualifications for the Chairmen of the Governing Councils which is university degree or its equivalent.Yakubu said that the Acts stipulated that the persons must be physically fit and be able to chair activities of the councils.He said that the Acts also provided for the regulations of the use of intellectual properties for universities.Yakubu said that the law stated that any staff or student that sought to sue the university must give notice of one month to the institution concerned.He said that the National Fertiliser Quality Control Act sought to protect farmers’ interest and address the issue of nutrient deficiency in the composition of fertiliser, branding and weight loss among others.