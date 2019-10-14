



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday, reacted as the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai to order, without further delay.





The Yoruba elders had pointed out that the campaign by the North to contest the 2023 presidency with the South will plunge the country into a major crisis.





They said there should be no controversy over 2023, adding that it is the South’s turn to takeover power.





YCE, scribe, Dr Kunle Olajide warned that Northern politicians must not make careless statements or remarks that could plunge Nigeria into crisis since Nigeria was a fragile country, and presently tottering and bleeding.

Reacting, Omokri stressed that if zoning should decide Nigeria’s next President, then it should come from the South eastern part of the country.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide wrote: “I read the Yoruba Council of Elders’ statement asking General @MBuhari to caution @Elrufai over his desperation to be President, stating that by zoning, 2023 is their turn. My response is that if zoning should lead to anyone’s turn, it should be the Southeast’s turn.”

