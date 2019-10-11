Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors, but maintained silence when accosted by journalists.The meeting which started exactly 2.58pm lasted about minutes.He, however, failed to disclose his purpose of visiting the President when State House correspondents demanded to know.Jonathan simply walked straight to his black Mercedes Benz car which was waiting for him at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.The visit marked the first time Jonathan would be visiting Aso Rock since the 2019 general elections that returned Buhari for the second term.Under Buhari’s first term, Jonathan visited the Villa twice.It was not clear what Jonathan discussed with the President.