



Suleiman Adamu, minister of water resources, says Jigawa state where he hails from, is the dirtiest in north-west region.





The minister said this on Tuesday when he visited Muhammed Badaru, governor of the state, in Dutse, the state capital.





He said Jigawa has failed in the area of sanitation and hygiene “which is unacceptable.”





Adamu called on the governor to declare a state of emergency on the sector and introduce necessary measures to address the situation.

“Even though I come from Jigawa, we have to tell ourselves the truth that Jigawa State has failed woefully in terms of sanitation and hygiene,” he said.





“That is why it is the worst in the entire north-west region and one of the worst in the country.”





However, the minister commended the state for providing portable drinking water for 86.8 of its indigenes.

