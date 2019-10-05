Is Jaruma, the famed Nigerian sex therapist withdrawing the N50m she offered last week to evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide?





Questions were being asked whether the offer is off the table after she deleted on her Instagram account the video in which she made the offer, flaunting bales of Dubai money, Dirhams, moments after Tacha was evicted for fighting another housemate Mercy.





The video disappeared after allegations that Tacha management, which involves her boyfriend, Ladi and Tacha’s brother Sampson embezzled donations to Tacha.





The audio making the allegation is now what is left on her Instagram page.

She also now called on Sampson to give an account on donations received so far.





” I have heard all ur cries”, Jaruma wrote.

“On my part, this is what I know…… Sampson should come out & tell the world how much everyone sent with dates! LET EVERYTHING BE TRANSPARENT





“Sampson told me that Peter sent them only 100k in August, He said Bobrisky did not send a penny! (Now I’m hearing something different in the voice note above ☝ ️ )





He said Nkechi B S sent them only 20k in August, he said RealAngela O did not send a penny & no one else has sent any money to them”.





Both Jaruma and Tacha have also unfollowed one another on instagram