Davido’s father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke is not expecting a baby from a 20 year-old girlfriend.





A spokesman for the family, Dele Adeleke, reacting from Atlanta, Georgia said on the contrary, Davido’s father is “a new grandfather and an expectant grandfather”.

Dr. Adedeji, he said is a new grandfather by virtue of Davido’s baby son that was born on Sunday by his wife, Chioma and an expectant grandfather as he awaits the birth of the child of Davido’s cousin, Adebayo Adeleke, a.k.a B-RED whose wife is scheduled to deliver soon.



Adebayo Adeleke is the son of Senator Ademola Adeleke. In Yoruba culture, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, as head of the family becomes father, grandfather to all.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo wrote had on Thursday, October 23rd said that Dr. Adeleke is expecting a child from his girlfriend.



She wrote:

‘So happy for #BabaOlowo Deji Adeleke expecting a baby soon with his girlfriend. This lovely young lady in her late 20’s has been sent to America 🇺🇸 to coop like Chioma cooped in UK. Davido gets double joy. New baby & new sibling in 12 mos. For the baba ke! A new OBO”, she wrote. The story went viral, coming few days after Davido’s wife delivered.





But Dele Adeleke emphatically denied the story.









Dr.Adedeji Adeleke is not expecting any child from any younger lover but rather he is a new and expectant grandfather.





“It was Davido who recently had a baby and the entire family is really grateful to God for that and very soon also Adebayo Adeleke a.k.a BRED , an hip-hop sensational artist will be adding another bundle of joy to the family as his wife is slated to put to bed soon”.





