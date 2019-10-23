Idris Okuneye, Nigerian cross-dresser better known as Bobrisky, has expressed shock over the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, an Instagram celebrity widely called Mompha.





Mompha was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged crimes bordering on money laundering and internet fraud.





Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, had earlier confirmed the arrest of the Instagram sensation.





“Yes, he has been arrested,” the spokesman had said.

“He was arrested for alleged internet fraud and money laundering on October 18 at the Abuja airport while on his way to Dubai.





“He perpetrated the alleged criminal activities under the cover of being a Bureau De Change operator. Five wristwatches worth N20 million were recovered from him at the point of arrest.”





Reacting to the arrest, Bobrisky took to his social media page to express shock. He disclosed that it was difficult to believe it as they both spoke few days ago.





“I still find it to believe wat I read about you. I still spoke to you few days ago @mompha but it’s fine. Dis shall pass soon. May God see you through dis tough time because you have an amazing heart,” the cross-dresser wrote.

Mompha’s flamboyant lifestyle has been a subject of heated controversies among social media users, with many often questioning his source of wealth. The Instagram celebrity prides himself as a bureau de change operator.

