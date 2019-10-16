



Several things have been said about the real reason behind PSquare's split. The twin brothers who were once the top singers in the entertainment industry called it quits and began their solo career. So far, it appears to be working out for both of them but people are still dying to know why the twin brothers said their goodbyes.





While speaking to Accelerate TV, Paul Okoye who shared a lot about his latest single titled Audio Money stated that his brother and himself split because of family issues and not because of music. Clearly, the brothers who are still releasing hit singles still got it.

However, Okoye didn't share details on the why they had to say their goodbyes but he highlighted that they had family issues and for that reason, they had to go their separate ways.

