Former Super Eagles striker Osaze Odemwingie has described late Isaac Promise as a real gentleman and a committed player.He regretted that former Olympic Eagles captain passed on in his prime adding that it was a case of “another sportsman gone too soon”.The former Lille and Lokomotiv Moscow ace prayed fervently for the families of the former Trabzonspor who until his death was plying his trade with United Soccer League expansion side Austin Bold.He nonetheless took consolation that Promise came, saw and made his nation proud while he was alive.“Another sportsman gone too soon. Really sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate Isaac Promise.. You were a gentleman my brother. My deepest condolences to your family. You made your country proud. RIP” Submitted Odemwingie.Recall that both late Isaac Promise and Osaze Odemwingie were part of Nigeria’s 23-man Olympic squad that claimed Silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Also included in that squad among others was current Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Victor Anichebe and former Celtic ace Efe Ambrose.