The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has announced the death of his mother, Ugoeze Sally Meme Kanu.Kanu, who announced this on Sunday morning, said his mother died on 30th August in Germany after doctors were unable to cure her of a protracted illness.The IPOB leader accused the federal government of contributing to the death of his mother, with the incident of September 2017, where soldiers had allegedly invaded his house in Umuahia, Abia State.He said, “Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her.“I had said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be dettered, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.”Kanu said his mum died long before his visit to the UN, and several other engagement he has had, which was a show that the death has not dampened his spirit.The freedom fighter, however, failed to say why the announcement was coming two months after the death, nor did he reveal any burial arrangement for his mother.