



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16 for a fresh election in Kogi west senatorial district.





Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to return to the poll.





Festus Okoye, chairman, information and voter committee of INEC, announced this in a statement on Monday.





He said the senatorial election would hold simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election.

“The decision was taken at the commission’s meeting held on Monday,” the statement said.





He said that the fresh election was sequel to the nullification of February 23 election in the senatorial district and its subsequent affirmation by the court of appeal.





The court of appeal had upheld the ruling of the election petitions tribunal which nullified the election of Melaye following a suit filed by Adeyemi.





On October 11, the appeal court ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.





Okoye appealed to the candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns.





“We also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections,’’ he said.

