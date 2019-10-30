



The Imo state government has made the Igbo language a compulsory subject across schools in the state.





Viola Onwuliri, the state commissioner for education, announced this during the matriculation ceremony of the state’s College of Nursing and Midwifery, Orlu.





Onwuliri, who was represented by Basil Iwu, director of tertiary education, said the learning and teaching of the Igbo language would be compulsory for all students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.





She said it is important for students to know their roots, adding that the school subject will serve such a purpose.

She called on parents to also teach the language at home.





“We have resolved to make Igbo language a compulsory subject in schools in Imo State. We believe our children need to know their roots and we can encourage that by teaching them our language which is our heritage in schools. Parents and guardians should equally teach their children and wards Igbo language at homes,” she said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday