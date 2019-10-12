



Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, says he is sure ex-President Goodluck Jonathan spoke about Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.





Jonathan and Buhari met at Aso Rock on Thursday but the details of the meeting was not made public.





In a post on Facebook, Lamido said Dasuki, who is currently standing trial for allegedly diverting funds meant to combat insurgency, acted on the orders of the ex-president.





Dasuki has been in detention since 2015 despite being granted bail by different courts.





“Former President Jonathan visits President Buhari in the Villa-News,” the ex-governor said in the post.





“I am sure President Jonathan must have put in a word for his very loyal incarcerated NSA Dasuki who dutifully acted on his orders.





“Even President Buhari claimed that money was released from the Central Bank on instruction written on an ordinary piece of paper!”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday