It appears things are finally looking up for disqualified BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha as she recently got her first endorsement deal from fashion brand, House of Lunettes.





The eyewear fashion brand made the announcement on their official Instagram page, siting her fashion sense and love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness as their reason for making her a face of their brand.

Part of their statement reads: "We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes.

Sharing the news with her fans, Tacha wrote: "I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support."





This great news comes barely a few days after she changed management and signed on to Teebillz's management. The 23-year-old reality star made the announcement on her Instagram page.

T

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday