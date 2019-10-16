It appears things are finally looking up for disqualified BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha as she recently got her first endorsement deal from fashion brand, House of Lunettes.
The eyewear fashion brand made the announcement on their official Instagram page, siting her fashion sense and love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness as their reason for making her a face of their brand.
Part of their statement reads: "We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes. At House of Lunettes we pride ourselves with a history of making our platform, A bridge for young individuals with great aspirations to thrive and become a positive force in the Nigerian fashion space. To cater for our diverse customer base and penetration into new demographics, it is part of our mission statement to seek influencers that can enable us to grow this great brand as we have done successfully over the years. On behalf of myself, the management & staff at House of Lunettes, including our current Brand Ambassadors @djjimmyjatt x @regina.daniels we say welcome to the family. Thanks to the team @teebillz323 for getting this deal done! . Signed MD/CEO - Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron . We are Nigeria’s #1 Authentic Eyewear Retailer. Visit a store or shop at www.houseoflunettes.com 📸 @deeds_art x 💇🏽♀️ @luciousvirginhair #houseoflunettes #sunglasses #opticals #authentic #brandambassador #sunglassesnigeria #symplytacha
Sharing the news with her fans, Tacha wrote: "I am definitely honored by this and many thanks to the MD/CEO @Sunglassesbaron and his team for believing in me. Thanks to my management team @teebillz323 for the undying support."
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.