Uche Maduagwu, self-acclaimed Nollywood actor, has begged Florence Otedola, Nigerian disc jockey better known as DJ Cuppy, to marry him.





The brand influencer, who is known for provoking controversy, took to his Instagram page to fantasize about DJ Cuppy, daughter to Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, vowing to be her “house boy” and wash her “panties” if she agrees to walk down the aisle with him.





“I am ready to wash your pants and dress every day if you marry me. Talking is cheap. If you truly love a girl, then you must be prepared to be her house boy. That’s what sacrifice is all about in a relationship,” he wrote in a hashtag-ladden post which includes pictures of them both.

“As the biggest actor in Nigeria that has ever gotten the attention of Chrissy Teigen in America, my fans in Nigeria, London, Ghana and all over the world want me to get married to Cuppy. They believe we are beautiful together.





“Cuppy is a very humble girl but what I admire so much about her is the fountain of her intelligence. That’s why I’m ready to wash all her dirty pants and dress even after the wedding.”

Maduagwu is renowned for making controversial statements — which are often shared with his 64,000 Instagram followers.





He once asked Seyi Shay for a relationship; made projections about Rita Dominic’s marriage and Funke Akindele’s putting to bed.

