



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Wednesday, said Nigerians preferred the 2023 Igbo Presidency more than the pursuit of the creation of the sovereign state of Biafra by IPOB.





The group made this known through a press statement signed by its President-General and the Secretary Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, respectively on Wednesday.





According to them: “2023 Igbo Presidency project is gaining momentum and attention seriously, considering the level of support it gained across-the-board. This shows that Nigerians opt for the project over Biafra, and Igbo Youths are driving the vehicle. So, it’s beyond the human comprehension.





“God will surely unite Igbos to present the likes of Zik of Africa and Dede Sam Mbakwe as quality Presidential Candidates in both PDP and APC. There is wide acceptance for Igbo Presidency project in 2023 and this will make IPOB an evaporative smoke.

“Prominent statesmen and leaders across-the-board had thrown support for 2023 Igbo Presidency. We will inaugurate a National Committee on Igbo Presidency project by November 1st, 2019, and this will be more acceptable, realisable and Nigeria’s date with justice, fairness and equity.





“We appreciate the Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebayo, the Ijaw leader Pa Edwin Clark, Authentic voice of the North Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Maj-Gen Ishola Williams, PDP BOT member Chief Ebenezer Babatope, and millions of Nigerian Youths, for the collective bargaining for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.





“We are pursuing Igbo Presidency project 2023 in stages from the master plan designed by late Chuba Okadigbo in 2003 before he became the then running mate to General Muhammadu Buhari in defunct ANPP. This motivated Buhari to have assured Igbos prophetically in 2003 in a rally at Umuahia, that he’s destined to handover power to an Igbo Man and 20 years after by 2023, he will surely do that.





“We should desist from self-distructive tendencies. IPOB activities is projecting Igbo Presidency project 2023 unknowingly to them. We know that IPOB will support Igbo Presidency project in 2023, just like they supported the 2019 election after initial refusal, changing from” no referendum, no election” slogan, to ” it’s done and dusted.





“When the chips are down, IPOB will lead Igbo Presidency project as a means of negotiation and compensation. We are urging respected Igbo leaders to guide 2023 Igbo Presidency project from the rear. Igbo youths are fully in change, with huge fund to execute the assignment ” he stated.

