Nigerian soulful singer, Brymo has revealed that he sometimes write his songs in the middle of the night. The ‘Ara’ crooner made this known in a chat with Ndani TV.In his words: “I write when I am alone in the middle of the night. At midnight I get this urge to put something down”.Speaking further, the former Chocolate City artiste said despite all he had been through as an artiste, he has learnt his lessons.“I am a testimony to the saying that you never truly lose in life. Even when you don’t win, you learn. I have never truly lost anything It just gotten better and better”.When asked about the most rewarding part of being a singer, he said: “Freedom of expression is the most rewarding thing about being an artiste. That is the beauty of artistry. You have the opportunity to write however you want”Though Brymo is yet to become a mainstream artiste whose music is played on every street, however his music brings peace to troubled souls.