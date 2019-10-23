Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Disqualified BBNaija 2019 housemate, Tacha Akide a.k.a Tacha has said she made her first million at the age of 21.Tacha made this known in a recent encounter with BNTV.“My BBNaija experience was fun, intriguing and full of surprises”, she said.The young social media influencer who has been bagging endorsement deals after the reality show said she is willing to work with any of the housemates from the 2019 edition of the show.“I see myself working with every housemate from the pepper dem season”.While on the show Tacha was known to be a blunt lady who speaks her mind against all odds.Asked If she being outspoken was a major strategy for her, the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter said: ”Anybody that knowns me would tell you I am a blunt person, speaking my mind wasn’t a strategy”.On when she made her first million, Tacha said:”I was 21 when I made my first million”