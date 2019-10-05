Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chinyere Amadi, aka Chilly B is a budding actress, social media influencer and entertainer. The curvy entertainer has revealed that she rejects offers to promote s3xual enhancement products.Speaking in a chat with newsmen, she said:” A lot of s3xual enhancement sellers offer me good money just to help push their products, but I always turn them down because I believe their products promote lies. Also, I think their products are quite diabolical because they promise to help women get money from men. Meanwhile, one of such men may be my future husband. There’s no way I would be involved in promoting such”.Chilly B who also loves to rap said she will definitely quit social media for a while in order to focus on her music.“I will definitely leave soon to focus on my music career. It’s not pride but I can never work for anyone, even if they offer me N10m per month. I have a degree, so I could have chosen to seek a corporate job if I wanted to”.The actress said being curvy has been an added advantage to her career.“Being curvy has been a blessing to my career and my general life. Though sad people always want to drop negative comments, I know deep down they wish they have my kind of body”.