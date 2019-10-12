Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ex- BBNaija 2019 housemate, Diane has confessed that she once thought of kissing her love interest in the BBNaija house, Elozonam.Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Diane said Elozonam is an attractive young man and she once thought of kissing him.“He is an attractive young man, yes I thought of kissing Elozonam”.Sharing her thoughts on her relationship with Elozonam, she said:”We have great friendship connection. We are good friends, we impact each other. That’s good friendship there , it’s all pure love”.Asked If she would eventually date Elozonam, Daniel stated: ”If it’s meant to be, it will happen, If its not meant to be, it won’t happen”.While the show was ongoing, a video surfaced online showing Diane and Mercy purportedly kissing each other. It sparked a lot of reactions online.Reacting over the video, Diane said:”Mercy started dating Ike in the house so what will she be looking for in me? I love men please, a lot”.