Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ex-Big Brother housemate, Tacha has declared that she still loves indigenous rapper, Zlatan despite denigrating her in a video he posted on his Instagram following her disqualification.In the video, Zlatan sang about Tacha’s having a body odour. The video had a lot of views and got a myriad of reactions from Nigerians on social media.Reacting over Zlatan’s video, Tacha said in a chat with Cool Fm: “I mean I’m here now. What do you think? Amid my predicament (being disqualified), he put out something that made people smile and happy. It’s great that in the moment I was down, I made Nigerians happy. I didn’t see it as anything. I love Zlatan still. It’s all love”.Asked If she truly snubbed 2face, Tacha said:” I love 2Baba, like in the house, we don’t get to see people and when people come in, it was a big deal. I think Biggie called and because I don’t want to be caught in an awkward position if he asks us to freeze, and I’m sure that was what happened. I haven’t seen the other videos but I was made to see the video because I didn’t snub 2Baba, I love 2Baba and I’m so sure I was the most excited seeing Tuface”.