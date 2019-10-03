Timi Dakolo, Nigerian gospel singer, has taken to social media to lavish Busola, his wife, with encomium on her birthday.





The gifted music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday to pen a glowing tribute to his “sweetheart” and also “hailed her for all she has done to him”.





Timi went on to refer to Busola as a “rare gem” and his “Kogi stew”.





“Happy Birthday To My Wife @Busoladakolo. You Are A Rare Gem Of A Woman, I Salute You For Everything That You Are,” he wrote.

“Most Importantly Your Prayers In The Middle Of The Night, I Want To Join You Most Times But That’s Sleeps Peak Period, I Will Improve. This Beauty We Are Making Will Never Get Ugly (Thank You For Letting Me Experience You).





“I Should Be Shouting I Love You But You Already Know That By Now. Somedays When I See How Beautiful And Hot You Look, I Secretly Tell Myself *Timi You Are Blessed* I Salute You Bussola. May God Grant The Secret Petitions Of Your Heart..My Kogi Stew.”

Timi and Busola got married in 2012. The union has been blessed with three children.





The couple and Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), have been embroiled in a legal battle after Busola claimed that the clergyman raped her on two occasions while she was a teenager.





Fatoyinbo had also tackled Busola over the rape charge made against him.

