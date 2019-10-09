Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that he has no apologies for appointing one of his daughters as an aide.Okowa, who spoke at a media quarterly briefing in Asaba, the State capital on Tuesday, said his daughter was eminently qualified for the position.He said the PDP will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps the people United, realising that working together makes the party stronger.According him, “It is not true that I have two of my daughters appointed. I have only one appointed and she is rightfully qualified.“I do not have any daughter in social media. The one appointed for girl child education is rightfully qualified.“I do not have any apologies for that because I know the quality of daughter that I have.”Okowa also said the choice of who becomes the next governor of Delta State in 2023 will be determined by God.“I am not God. I don’t make a Governor. Nobody makes a governor. It is only God that can make one.“The important thing is we want to ensure there is unity and equity and we will continue to work towards achieving a situation that keeps us United as Deltans realising that working together makes us stronger as a people,” he said.