Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has revealed that he cannot do without Nigerian delicacies. The singer said that he was spending between $300 (N108, 300) and $400 (N144, 400) on food every day, while residing in Los Angeles, US.Speaking in an interview with Capital Xtra, Wizkid said that he only eats Nigerian food, regardless of where he is in the world, hence his willingness to get a cook to make the food.Asked how long he stayed in the American city, Wizkid said, “Almost two years. I got bored.”Sharing reasons for his boredom, the singer said, “First of all, I wasn’t getting Nigerian food and I only eat Nigerian food. Anywhere in the world, I only eat Nigerian food. I tried to get a cook…I will never forget. We got a cook and she had to work. It was crazy. She would make the food in the morning and that is all you had to eat throughout the day. It was just two meals. I was paying $300, $400 a day. I just got bored of that.”