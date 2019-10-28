Over the past few months, popular actress Regina Daniels has been condemned on social media over her marriage to billionaire businessman and lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko.
In a chat with newsmen, Daniels noted that she loves her aged husband because of his honesty.
“His honesty. He’s the most honest person I have ever met. In short, I love his honesty,” she said, adding that she has no regrets whatsoever and has not missed anything by marrying someone old enough to be her father.
“Well, I have never actually liked hanging out with my age mates. I go for people that are far older than me, so I could learn something from them or people who are below, so I could teach them something and being married to my husband hasn’t stopped me from relating with those people”.
On what marriage has robbed her of, she said: ”I can’t think of anything marriage has robbed me of, because when I was single, my life was always about acting, schooling and I didn’t have time for party but now that I’m married I could go out for parties. I can even say I’m more privileged to have more opportunities now to do things than when I was single.”
