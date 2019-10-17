Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A man has narrated how he stopped a preacher from evangelising in the bus he was riding in.The Twitter user said he was on the bus when one of the passengers tried to preach. To prevent him from disturbing the peace, he brought out a speaker and started playing loud music. This led to a commotion as other passengers took sides.The preacher ended up not preaching as planned.@Simonoflyf wrote: "This man wanted to start preaching in the bus and I brought out my portable bluetooth speaker and started playing loud music. Bit of commotion ensued, some supported me, others called me names. In the end no one is making public noise, we're all quiet now. Lol, I love me."