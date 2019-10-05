Taraba State police command have arrested a 22-year-old student of the Adamawa State University, Jalingo, Abdulbasid Umar, for kidnapping his ten-year-old sister, Amina Umar.





The suspect was arrested with his accomplices, Sadiq Dalhatu Sani, 21, and Abdullahi Habib 27, whom he had hired to abduct his sister and demanded a N10 million ransom from their father.





Parading the suspects before newsmen, the state police command spokesperson, David Misai told newsmen in the state that Umar demanded N10 million ransom from his father to release his sister alive but later reduced it to N4 million.





Misai said “The mastermind of the crime, Abdulbasid Umar, who happens to be a biological brother of the victim (Amina Umar), had criminally conspired with other suspects and lured the innocent girl into a Blue Honda Hennessy car marked MKF 67JK Kaduna.





“They drove her to Dove Hotel in Mayo Dassa, where she was held captive.





“The suspects contacted the family and demanded a ransom of 10,000,000 naira. The kidnappers later accepted to collect the sum of N4 million.





“In the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe, an outskirt of Jalingo, they were tracked down and arrested. The victim was rescued.”





When interrogated, the suspect confessed to kidnapping his younger sister, adding that he wanted to use the ransom to get money to travel out of Nigeria.





“My intention of kidnapping my younger sister was to get N10 million.





“My aim is to get the money and travel abroad,” the suspect added.

