



Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the title “excellency” should only be used for leaders who have performed well.





He made this known this while addressing a congregation at the King’s Court Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos, on Sunday.





The governor who said he does not want the title in front of his name, revealed he would come up with an executive order to ensure that a person will only be referred to as “excellency” after performing well on the job.





“I don’t want title in front of my name. I am actually going to come up with an executive order…this excellency thing, I think it is when you have finished and if you earn it, then you should be called excellency,” he said.

“If you haven’t earned it; if you haven’t delivered, there is nothing excellent in the excellency.





“You are just Mr Governor for crying out loud and it is only when you have finished the kingdom assignment when you have finished God’s work in the chosen place that you have been called to do that people can say in truth that you are a good representation and you deserve to be called excellency.”





The governor, who has been criticised for the poor state of roads in the state, appealed to the people to be patient. He promised to ensure that the roads are repaired after the rains must have subsided.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday