Sultry singer, Yemi Alade has attacked City FM On-Air Personalities (OAPs) for criticizing her and Tiwa Savage.The OAPs, apparently oblivious that they were being recorded, were caught speaking ill of Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.Yemi shared a video of the women on Instagram on Friday, saying she was amazed at their mental state.“However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts, educating listeners, promoting justice?“Nonetheless!! Women DO support women! And unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs.“I can’t forgive you because you haven’t offended me to be sincere, lion no dey concern himself with wetin sheep dey talk,” Yemi wrote.Recall Tiwa Savage had also attacked the women, saying: “I hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person.”