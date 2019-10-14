



Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has said he can give his life for the good of the State.





The governor said this on Monday at a reception organized for him following his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.





Fintiri who had travelled out of the State before the tribunal dismissed the petition filed against him by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), returned on Monday to a huge crowd of supporters from the 21 local government areas of the State.





Addressing the crowd at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, the governor said he had been further motivated by the tribunal’s affirmation of the people’s mandate.

He said, “I’ll continue to ensure good dividends of democracy. We’ll continue to ensure that children of the poor go to school without paying a dime.





“We’ll continue to ensure that we build good governance down to the grassroots, including giving the local governments their autonomy. This is why within the first four months of being sworn in, I have made sure that we begin the process of giving you democratically elected government at the local council level.





“This is what you have elected me to do and I can’t do less. I’ll put my life for the survival of Adamawa State I will put my life for the good governance of Adamawa State.”

