You will have money sef and you will just be seeing people suffering and your money no go sweet you spend. Our standard of living in Naij is sad o ahhhh. It’s not fair 😢😢 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 14, 2019

No matter the amount of money you have. You will still ball mediocre balling in that Nigeria. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) October 14, 2019

Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has said he is not living his best life.The revered music producer and entrepreneur made this comment against the backdrop of the state of the Nigerian economy.Don Jazzy also stated that as a country, we are not living our best life in Nigeria.He wrote on Twitter: “We are not living our best life in Nigeria. I’m not living my best life. You will have money sef and you will just be seeing people suffering and your money no go sweet you spend. Our standard of living in Naij is sad o ahhhh. It’s not fair. No matter the amount of money you have. You will still ball mediocre balling in that Nigeria”Earlier in September, the award-winning entertainer said he has never owed his staff at Mavin Records salary.In his words:” “No be say na mouth. I keep hearing entertainers are not serious blah blah blah. I can proudly say I have over 35 staffs and for 7 years of MAVIN. I never owe salary. Not all your serious companies can say that sha”