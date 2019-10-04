Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Unknown to many, fame and success comes with a myriad of pressures. From wanting to be in the good books of your fans to struggling to remain relevant, these superstars are not spared from the pangs of being in the spotlight.In a chat with newsmen, Reggae Blues singer Harrysong said he is never under pressure to satisfy his fans.“I have never been under pressure. I know that there is poverty on the grassroots. I try as much as possible in way to encourage them. If one can have the basic amenities like food, water life will be easy. It is my duty to always look after them as much as their eyes are always on me”.Asked about the changes he would love to see in Nigeria, he said: “The system of leaderships is getting worse. Buhari should calm down on his tribalistic way of ruling and learn to live with love and peace”.Speaking further, the percussionist shared the inspiration behind his Kingmaker Youth Empowerment Concert.The Kingmaker Youth Empowerment Concert is my pet project for giving back to the society. Every state we visit, we empower at least ten to twenty youths in music, comedy and small scale businesses. It’s been amazing, this is the third one we are doing. Each of this place we visit, they have their challenges, youth restiveness, kidnapping, armed robbery. Talented youths venture into cultism because they are not engaged. When we get into these places, we try as much as possible to empower and engage the youths. The aim is to help the society in my own little way”.