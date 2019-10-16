 I am getting close to being a billionaire – Bobrisky | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » I am getting close to being a billionaire – Bobrisky

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, also known as ‘Bobrisky‘ has shared that he is already a millionaire who is very close to being a billionaire.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he revealed that God changed his story a short while ago.




