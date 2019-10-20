



Although not married at the moment, actress and mother of two, Uche Elendu, continues to leave men drooling over her beauty.





She shares some secrets of how women can keep their husbands at home and build a good marriage.





Talking about relationship, I want to let men know that good women are scarce. So, when you find one, learn to protect her, love and appreciate her efforts. Make her happy. There are lots of women out there but we have very few good women. Most women out there are materialistic, wicked; they are out to frustrate men because they have been hurt. So, when you get a woman that loves you unconditionally with or without money appreciate her.









Men feel that when they marry a woman or probably she’s given them a child, then she doesn’t have any other place to go. They prefer to go out and look for those slim girls, wearing bum short, that’s why I say women should stop tying wrapper at home, they should buy Killer Curves, shape up their bodies, so, that your man will respect you. So, in one way or the other men appreciate women because of their looks.





Respect your woman, give them a sense of belonging. Show them love, do not drive women into depression, that’s why I advice if the marriage is violent and you can’t bear it anymore my dear run for your life. Being single is better than single in the casket. I’m not in any way encouraging divorce but rather men love your wives. Women should also know their worth, love their husbands and be faithful. But never stay in a toxic relationship. Run for your dear life.





On what makes a good marriage, Uche said: “Understanding, tolerance, love God. Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you have a woman that fears God, the marriage is bound to work but when you have a woman that fears God and a man that doesn’t and you try to make the man fear God and he refuse, be at alert. Because people that fear God has conscious, they do things because they feel he own their life.





For me, my say is before a woman goes into marriage, make sure it is with a man that fears God, loves, tolerates, share thoughts together and understands you well.





The two parties should love each other, tolerate each other, pray together and share ideas together.”





On Celebrity marriage crashes, she said: “Talking about celebrity marriages, I really don’t like to talk about that. Celebrities are human being and as much as celebrities marriage crash marriages around the world crashes it’s not about been a celebrity it’s just about the individuals. Marriage is coming together of two different people from two different opinion, different backgrounds, different understanding of life and marriage, so when that understanding is not there it’s a big problem. Most men feel insecure and threatened when they marry celebrities as wives. They are jealous because their wives are celebrities and most likely have more fame, more money, meets a lot of people out there and all that.





Most people feel, female celebrities always cheat, it is not always that way in most cases. Celebrity women have admirers, they are also admired by their fans, they have male colleagues, bt their ability to keep these relationship cordial is the main issue. I don’t like to hear people say female celebrities marriages don’t last.”





