'

The Pornstar Martini cocktail is a sweet and stunning surprise for late nights or a cocktail hour. Delicious vanilla and passion fruit flavours come together for an amazingly unforgettable mixture.

We’re going to be teaching you how to make this amazing cocktail drink. First, let’s share a brief history of the martini. Did you know that the martini is James Bond’s favourite drink? Let’s tell you more.

Brief History Of The Martini

The history of the martini can easily be traced back to the late nineteenth century. That’s when it got its first listings in the bar tending manuals. The martini found fame in the 1887 manual of bartender Jerry Thomas. The famous bartender worked at the Occidental Hotel in San Francisco. But some people don’t agree.

The city of Martinez has strongly disputed this claim. It claims the drink was first made in prominent bar in Martinez, where it was known as a “Martinez Special.” There it was served to a celebrating gold miner on his way to San Francisco. After enjoying the drink so much, the miner delivered the recipe to San Francisco when he taught a bartender how to make it. The matter has been taken to court between both cities and the jury’s still out on that one. Let’s go on to make our Pornstar Martini cocktail.

About The Pornstar Martini Cocktail

The Pornstar Martini is one of the most popular cocktails in the UK and is a modern classic. The bartender Douglas Ankrah created this drink in 2002 at The Townhouse bar in Knightsbridge. He’s also the LAB (London Academy of Bartending) bar founder.

He first named the cocktail the Maverick Martini, in recognition of a sketchy club in Cape Town. But later changed the name to the Porn Star Martini. He says he called it the Porn Star Martini because he saw it as something that a porn star would drink. He says it’s a drink of pure indulgence, sexy, fun and evocative.

This is an adapted recipe. The original recipe calls for 50mL Vanilla Vodka, 20mL Passion Fruit Liqueur, 50mL Passion Fruit Puree and 2 Bar Spoons of Homemade Vanilla Sugar.

The Pornstar Martini Recipe

Ingredients

60mL Vodka

30mL Passionfruit Puree

30mL Vanilla Syrup

15mL Fresh Lime Juice

Prosecco or Champagne

Instructions

Combine all ingredients (except the sparkling wine) to your cocktail shaker Shake with ice Strain into a chilled coupe glass Garnish with half a passionfruit (sprinkle with vanilla sugar, optional) Serve with a shot glass of Champagne

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday