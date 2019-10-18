Quickly visit the NIMC ID card Status checker HERE - https://touch.nimc.gov.ng/

Click the green Proceed Button at the bottom to continue

Fill in the form accordingly with your real First name, Last name and the Last 6 Digit of your Naitional Identification Number [NIN]

Hit the ‘Check Now’ button (this will take few seconds to load and then display the status of your NIMC card)

If you have for long enrolled for the National Identity Card via NIMC, it is high time you confirmed your card is ready for collection.If the card is ready, you can check via an online platform. You can also check the status of your National ID Card. It will show you if it is ready for pick up or not and has been dispatched to an Activation Centre.Where to check the status of my National Identity CardPlease seize the opportunity to enroll and get yourself a copy by signing up on the NIMC Official Website.