



Believing in the word of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu, defied doctors’ advice to have their last two children.





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), made the revelation in his presentation on the efficacy of faith during the October 2019 Holy Ghost Service, conducted largely by youth and young adults of the church at its Redemption Camp.





He said: “Before we became ‘Born Again’, we had our children by caesarian operation, so we stopped.





“Then we became born again, and one day we were studying the Bible when we came to Luke 1:37: ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible’.

“I told my wife we were going to have another but it would be God and God alone, who will handle the matter. Expectedly, physicians and friends advised us against it. Doctors said because my wife had been operated upon three times, if she tried to have another baby, something would rupture and both herself and the baby will die.





“But I said, that is not written in the Bible. What is written in the Bible is that ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible!’





“Well, my wife was determined. She said ‘it’s either God does it, or I will go and meet Him in Glory.’

“God did it and so there was no problem. They had said it could only happen if the baby was extremely small but the baby came and he was very big.





“But then the Doctors said, ‘well, you know nothing is proved scientifically unless it is repeated.’

“So, God repeated it. And this time, He gave us a baby that was bigger than the first one.”





Like the Adeboyes, during testimony time at the church’s services, excited couples, who have had children through God’s intervention share their experiences. So many are such couples that testimonies of child birth seem to be assuming a routine exercise.





