Kerry Washington, an American actress, has congratulated Genevieve Nnaji, her counterpart in Nigeria, in Igbo language, following the nomination of ‘Lionheart’, her directorial debut movie, for the 2020 Oscars.





‘Lionheart’, a movie produced by Chinny Onwugbenu and directed by Nnaji, was recently announced as Nigeria’s submission to the ‘international feature film’ category of the 92nd Academy Awards, which would hold February 2020.





The veteran Nollywood actress had also expressed her gratitude to her fans after the movie became the first from Nigeria to make it to the Oscars.





“It’s an honour to be a part of such a pivotal moment in the history of Nigerian cinema. A moment we know will be replicated as our stories continue to resonate with audiences around the world. On behalf of the entire LIONHEART team and TEN Productions, we are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch,” she wrote.

Following the achievement, renowned figures in the entertainment industry took to social media to register their elation and congratulated the movie director and Nollywood.





Washington, who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, an Igbo-speaking Nigerian-American producer, joined in the frenzy, as she described the Nnaji’s feat as “glorious”.





She also made the use of the Igbo language to request “if they could both hang out sometime soon for lunch”.





“This is glorious! Also, Anyi nwere ike i ga rie nri ehihie n’oge n’adighi anya?” Washington asked in a tweet.

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen #LionHeartthemovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film! We are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far. ❤️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/wNVArTxo1Z October 3, 2019

Nwunye anyi daalu🙌🏾🔥😍. Ka eme ya ngwa ngwa maka anyị nwere okwu. Love you sis. ❤️ https://t.co/rzVpqsptbD October 3, 2019 The nomination of 'Lionheart' comes 13 months after the movie first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and a year after Netflix, an American video streaming giant, had purchased global rights to the movie.

