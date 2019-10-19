Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nineteen ministries will spend a total of N416m on cleaning and fumigation services in 2020.The sum is meant for the headquarters of the ministries alone, excluding the different agencies and parastatals under them.The budgeted sum is contained in the details of the 2020 Appropriation Bill that President Muhammadu Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly last week.The item was contained under the subhead of “Other Services-General” of the 19 ministries.The allocation for cleaning and fumigation services is apart from the provision made for the maintenance of the building and other maintenance services in the ministries’ budgets.Only the Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Women Affairs as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development do not have distinct budgets for cleaning and fumigation.Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will be spending N52.766m on cleaning and fumigation; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spend N48m; Ministry of Petroleum Resources will spend N47.54m; Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning will spend N46.52m; while Ministry of Defence will spend N32.97m.Ministry of Environment will spend N24.78m; Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs will spend N20.92m; Ministry of Works and Housing will spend N20.38m; Ministry of Justice –N19.87m; Ministry of Communication Technology N15.77m; Ministry of Aviation –N15m; and Ministry of Power –N15m.Others are Ministry of Health –N12m; Ministry of Education –N11.16m; Ministry of Youth and Sports Development –N10.26m; Ministry of Labour and Employment –N7.9m; Ministry of Interior –N7.18m; Ministry of Special Duties –N6.15m; and Ministry of Transport –N2m.The State House Lagos Liaison Office also budgeted N2.7m for the same item while the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Millennium Development Goals budgeted N2m for it.The National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, budgeted N5m for it while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission allocated N6.67m to the same item.