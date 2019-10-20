



Full list of winners below;

The 2019 Headies Awards took place on Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos State.It was the 13th edition of the annual event.Teni and Falz led with three awards, while Burna Boy had two awards for Artiste and Song of the Year categories.Falz had two awards while Rema won the Next Rated award of the year, with a brand new carBurna Boy– Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’– Chinko Ekun ‘Able God’– Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’– Falz ‘Talk’Johnny Drille ‘Finding Efe’Falz ‘Moral Instruction’– AQ ‘Crown’Burna boy ft Zlatan ‘Killing Dem’– Yemi Alade– Seyi Shay ‘Gimme Love’– Teni ‘Case’Mayorkun ‘Mayor of Lagos– TeniClarence PetersMayorkunFalzKillertunesRemaBurna Boy ‘Ye’