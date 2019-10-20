 Headies 2019: The Full list of winners | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Headies 2019: The Full list of winners

10:41 AM 0
A+ A-


The 2019 Headies Awards took place on Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos State.

It was the 13th edition of the annual event.

Teni and Falz led with three awards, while Burna Boy had two awards for Artiste and Song of the Year categories.

Falz had two awards while Rema won the Next Rated award of the year, with a brand new car

 Full list of winners below;


 Artiste of the Year: Burna Boy

Best Vocal Female Performance – Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’

Best Street Hop Single – Chinko Ekun ‘Able God’

Best Recording of the Year – Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’

Best Rap Single – Falz ‘Talk’

Best Alternative Song: Johnny Drille ‘Finding Efe’

Best Rap Album: Falz ‘Moral Instruction’

Lyricist on the Roll – AQ ‘Crown’

Best Collaboration- Burna boy ft Zlatan ‘Killing Dem’

Best Performer – Yemi Alade

Best R&B Single – Seyi Shay ‘Gimme Love’

Best Pop – Teni ‘Case’

 Best R&B Pop Album: Mayorkun ‘Mayor of Lagos

 Viewers Choice – Teni

Best Music Video: Clarence Peters

Hip Hop World Revelation: Mayorkun

Album of the Year: Falz

 Producer of the Year: Killertunes

Next Rated: Rema

Song of the Year: Burna Boy ‘Ye’



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top