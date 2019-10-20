The 2019 Headies Awards took place on Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos State.
It was the 13th edition of the annual event.
Teni and Falz led with three awards, while Burna Boy had two awards for Artiste and Song of the Year categories.
Falz had two awards while Rema won the Next Rated award of the year, with a brand new car
Full list of winners below;
Artiste of the Year: Burna Boy
Best Vocal Female Performance – Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’
Best Street Hop Single – Chinko Ekun ‘Able God’
Best Recording of the Year – Teni ‘Uyo Meyo’
Best Rap Single – Falz ‘Talk’
Best Alternative Song: Johnny Drille ‘Finding Efe’
Best Rap Album: Falz ‘Moral Instruction’
Lyricist on the Roll – AQ ‘Crown’
Best Collaboration- Burna boy ft Zlatan ‘Killing Dem’
Best Performer – Yemi Alade
Best R&B Single – Seyi Shay ‘Gimme Love’
Best Pop – Teni ‘Case’
Best R&B Pop Album: Mayorkun ‘Mayor of Lagos
Viewers Choice – Teni
Best Music Video: Clarence Peters
Hip Hop World Revelation: Mayorkun
Album of the Year: Falz
Producer of the Year: Killertunes
Next Rated: Rema
Song of the Year: Burna Boy ‘Ye’
