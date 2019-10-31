Naira Marley is trending on social media after he made a controversial tweet concerning women.
The ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner is of the opinion that a woman who has a big butt is better than one with a Masters degree.
The Nigerian rapper tweeted about this. He then went on to pray for his female followers that their butt will get “fatter” and their stomach “flatter”.
His first tweet read; Having big booty is better than having a master degree
Then in a follow-up tweet, he wrote ;
But having both is perfect
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.