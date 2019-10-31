Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Naira Marley is trending on social media after he made a controversial tweet concerning women.The ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner is of the opinion that a woman who has a big butt is better than one with a Masters degree.The Nigerian rapper tweeted about this. He then went on to pray for his female followers that their butt will get “fatter” and their stomach “flatter”.His first tweet read; Having big booty is better than having a master degreeThen in a follow-up tweet, he wrote ;But having both is perfect