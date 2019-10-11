



Spiritualist, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria should be renamed Republic of Songhai.





He said the new name means, “Country of the Sun God.”





Maharaj Ji also called on President to approve the creation of state and local government police.





According to him, this would create jobs for the large population of “jobless and confused youths” in the country.

Maharaj Ji made the call in a statement, he issued on Thursday, urging Buhari to consider his advice so as to ensure a safe society where lives and property could be protected.





He argued that the employment of youths would, in turn, prevent them from resorting to robbery, banditry, child trafficking, drug abuse/trafficking and prostitution





He added, “As I have said over the years, we can, with effective control and management of two oil wells in the country, give entry salary of N250,000 for police recruits and that includes accommodation to be built in specific strategic areas.”





“Nigeria should be renamed Republic of Songhai, which means, ‘Country of the Sun God.'”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday